Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2024 | 09:50 PM

PM, President of Iran resolve to enhance ties in diverse fields

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a bilateral meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the 11th D-8 Summit here on Thursday.

Both leaders hoped that the decisions taken at the D-8 Summit would pave the way for enhanced cooperation among D-8 member states in mutually beneficial areas.

Both leaders expressed resolve to further strengthen Pakistan-Iran fraternal ties in all areas of mutual interest, particularly trade and economy, energy, security and regional connectivity.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized on utilizing the vast scope in bilateral trade and economic cooperation by identifying new sectors through various existing institutional mechanisms.

In order to develop and improve livelihood of border regions, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stressed on the importance to operationalize border markets, which have already been inaugurated and work on the inauguration of remaining markets.

The two leaders also highlighted the mutual support extended by the two countries on each other’s core issues and reaffirmed commitment to remain closely engaged on all matters of regional and global significance.

Both leaders showed grave concern at the genocide of innocent Palestinians by Israel and agreed to continue raising voice for the oppressed Palestinians.

The prime minister reiterated that Pakistan stands in complete solidarity with their brothers and sisters from Palestine, Lebanon and Syria.

He conveyed profound regards to His Eminence, the Supreme Leader of Iran.

The prime minister also congratulated Iran on becoming a full member of BRICS and requested Iran's support for Pakistan’s membership of BRICS. He also extended an invitation to President Masoud Pezeshkian to visit Pakistan.

More Stories From Pakistan