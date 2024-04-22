- Home
PM, President Raisi Condemn Israel’s Indiscriminate Use Of Force In Gaza; Reiterate Call For Immediate Ceasefire
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Iranian President Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi on Monday expressed strong and unequivocal condemnation of the indiscriminate use of force by Israeli occupation authorities in Gaza for over seven months.
They reiterated the call for international efforts to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, lifting the siege and provision of humanitarian relief to the people of Gaza.
The two leaders, in a meeting, discussed the entire range of bilateral relations and exchanged views on important regional and global developments, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
Underscoring the rich history of relations between Pakistan and Iran, they also reaffirmed commitment to expand wide-ranging bilateral cooperation, particularly in the areas of trade, energy, connectivity, culture and people-to-people contacts.
Ministers and senior officials from both sides were present in the meeting.
Both sides agreed to increase the volume of bilateral trade to US $10 billions in the next five years.
They also agreed to cooperate in developing joint approaches to confront common challenges including the threat of terrorism.
The prime minister lauded the Iranian leadership, especially Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, for Iran’s unequivocal and principled support for the Kashmiri people and their legitimate rights.
