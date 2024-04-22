Open Menu

PM, President Raisi Condemn Israel’s Indiscriminate Use Of Force In Gaza; Reiterate Call For Immediate Ceasefire

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2024 | 05:20 PM

PM, President Raisi condemn Israel’s indiscriminate use of force in Gaza; reiterate call for immediate ceasefire

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Iranian President Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi on Monday expressed strong and unequivocal condemnation of the indiscriminate use of force by Israeli occupation authorities in Gaza for over seven months.

They reiterated the call for international efforts to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, lifting the siege and provision of humanitarian relief to the people of Gaza.

The two leaders, in a meeting, discussed the entire range of bilateral relations and exchanged views on important regional and global developments, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Underscoring the rich history of relations between Pakistan and Iran, they also reaffirmed commitment to expand wide-ranging bilateral cooperation, particularly in the areas of trade, energy, connectivity, culture and people-to-people contacts.

Ministers and senior officials from both sides were present in the meeting.

Both sides agreed to increase the volume of bilateral trade to US $10 billions in the next five years.

They also agreed to cooperate in developing joint approaches to confront common challenges including the threat of terrorism.

The prime minister lauded the Iranian leadership, especially Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, for Iran’s unequivocal and principled support for the Kashmiri people and their legitimate rights.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Iran Condemnation Gaza Media From Billion

Recent Stories

 Punjab govt started implementing environment-fri ..

 Punjab govt started implementing environment-friendly grand plan before Earth ..

3 minutes ago
 Muhammad Amir says can’t guarantee about making ..

Muhammad Amir says can’t guarantee about making mistakes

43 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif to vista China for medical check: Sou ..

Nawaz Sharif to vista China for medical check: Sources

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Iran agree on joint efforts to fight aga ..

Pakistan, Iran agree on joint efforts to fight against terrorism

2 hours ago
 Ali Nasir Rizvi assumes charge as new IGP Islamaba ..

Ali Nasir Rizvi assumes charge as new IGP Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Pro Tips: How to Capture Stunning Portraits with t ..

Pro Tips: How to Capture Stunning Portraits with the Aura Light Portrait of vivo ..

3 hours ago
Success in by-polls proof of peoples' love and tru ..

Success in by-polls proof of peoples' love and trust: Khawaja Rameez Hasan

3 hours ago
 Formal welcome ceremony for Iranian President held ..

Formal welcome ceremony for Iranian President held in Islamabad

4 hours ago
 Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining ..

Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining areas

5 hours ago
 Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on thr ..

Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on three-day official visit

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan