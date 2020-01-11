UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM, President Strongly Condemn Quetta Blast That Claimed 15 Lives And Left 19 Injured

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 12:01 AM

PM, President strongly condemn Quetta blast that claimed 15 lives and left 19 injured

Political leaders say that it is an effort to destabilize the country’s peace but the terrorists will not succeed in their nefarious designs.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 10th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi strongly condemned the blast that claimed 15 lives and left 19 others injured in Quetta mosque here on Friday.

“Terrorists are making deliberate efforts to create unrest in the country but the nation is united against these filthy conspiracies,” said the Prime Minister Imran Khan. He also called for a report of the incident. The PM directed to provide best medical care to the injured. “We are with the bereaved families,” he further said.

President Arif Alvi prayed for the martyrs, and patience for the affected families. The President also prayed for early recovery of the injured.

He said the terrorists were making deliberate efforts to create unrest in the country. “The nation is united against these filthy conspiracies,” he added.

Other leaders including National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri, Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani , Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also condemned terrorism in Quetta.

Bilawal Bhutto demanded for immediate arrest of the terrorists involved in the heinous plan, saying that the blast was a plot to destroy the country’s peace. The terrorist would not be successful in their motives, he added.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Imran Khan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari National Assembly Senate Prime Minister Quetta Martyrs Shaheed Pakistan Peoples Party Mosque Best Arif Alvi Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Zayed attends mass wedding in Al Ain

2 minutes ago

COAS reiterates Pakistan’s offer to Australia to ..

9 minutes ago

PM’s nephew Hassan Niazi again falls in hot wate ..

17 minutes ago

Rahul, Dhawan help India clinch T20 series over Sr ..

7 minutes ago

'Damning' Boeing emails say 737 MAX was 'designed ..

7 minutes ago

India beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs to clinch T20 seri ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.