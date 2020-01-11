PM, President strongly condemn Quetta blast that claimed 15 lives and left 19 injured

(@fidahassanain)

Political leaders say that it is an effort to destabilize the country’s peace but the terrorists will not succeed in their nefarious designs.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 10th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi strongly condemned the blast that claimed 15 lives and left 19 others injured in Quetta mosque here on Friday.

“Terrorists are making deliberate efforts to create unrest in the country but the nation is united against these filthy conspiracies,” said the Prime Minister Imran Khan. He also called for a report of the incident. The PM directed to provide best medical care to the injured. “We are with the bereaved families,” he further said.

President Arif Alvi prayed for the martyrs, and patience for the affected families. The President also prayed for early recovery of the injured.

Other leaders including National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri, Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani , Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also condemned terrorism in Quetta.

Bilawal Bhutto demanded for immediate arrest of the terrorists involved in the heinous plan, saying that the blast was a plot to destroy the country’s peace. The terrorist would not be successful in their motives, he added.