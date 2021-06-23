PM presides over high-level meeting at ISI headquarters

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 23rd, 2021) Prime Minister Imran on Wednesday presided over an important high-level meetiing at Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) headquarters.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, services chiefs and Federal ministers took part in the meeting.

In the meeting, Pakistan’s role in Afgan peace-process, internal and regional security and many other important matters came under discussion.

