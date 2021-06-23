UrduPoint.com
PM Presides Over High-level Meeting At ISI Headquarters

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 39 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 02:31 PM

PM presides over high-level meeting at ISI headquarters

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, ISI Chief General Faiz Hameed, services chiefs and federal ministers took part to discuss important matters related to Afghan peace process, internal and regional security.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 23rd, 2021) Prime Minister Imran on Wednesday presided over an important high-level meetiing at Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) headquarters.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, services chiefs and Federal ministers took part in the meeting.

In the meeting, Pakistan’s role in Afgan peace-process, internal and regional security and many other important matters came under discussion.

(Details to follow)

