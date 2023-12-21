Open Menu

PM' Program To Empower Skilled Youth Key Pillar To Prospers Country: NAVTTC ED

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 21, 2023 | 01:00 PM

PM' program to empower skilled youth key pillar to prospers country: NAVTTC ED

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Executive Director National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Muhammad Aamir Jan Thursday said that the Prime Minister’s Youth skilled program is key pillar to empower them with the necessary tools and innovative skills, which will growth globally.

Caretaker government was empowering youth through imparting skilled and vocational training programs to provide them better employment opportunities within the country and abroad, he said while talking to ptv news channel.

Amir Jan explained the program that over 4.5 million people in the country entered the labor stream every year with only 1.5 people having proper skills.

He said the objective of the programme was to provide skilled training to 56,000 people all across the country and mentioned that the skills were linked with international certification.

PM's youth empowerment programme aims to promote youth empowerment by reducing young women and men's vulnerability and exclusion through a three pronged approach of jobs & economic empowerment, social engagement and education and skills development, he added.

This program aims to empower hundred thousand marginalized and excluded youth across the country, he said.

He also advised parents to allow their children take up vocational skills pending when academic activities resumes, adding, media should play pro-active role to aware people at the grass-root to encourage vocational education training programs.

ED said that a skilled human resource was essential for running industrial units constantly, adding, technical training can play a vital role in the social and economic development of the country.

He stressed that skilled manpower can lead the country to its ultimate goal of prosperity and self-reliance.

Introducing skills programs for youth at provincial level will be an opportunity to popularize skills education linked with employability and job markets, he mentioned.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Education Job Young Lead Women Market Media All Government Million PTV Jobs Employment National Vocational And Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC)

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz decides to contest elections on NA-11 ..

Maryam Nawaz decides to contest elections on NA-119 in Lahore

6 minutes ago
 Global disruption as social networking giant X goe ..

Global disruption as social networking giant X goes down

1 hour ago
 Pakistan committed to work with ILO for workforce ..

Pakistan committed to work with ILO for workforce betterment: Sohrab

1 hour ago
 Khurram Shahzad ruled out of Test series against A ..

Khurram Shahzad ruled out of Test series against Australia

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2023

4 hours ago
February elections: ECP's code stresses integrity, ..

February elections: ECP's code stresses integrity, non-violence

13 hours ago
 Ayaz Melo to begin on Thursday

Ayaz Melo to begin on Thursday

13 hours ago
 Spain says EU migrant deal 'key' for border manage ..

Spain says EU migrant deal 'key' for border management

13 hours ago
 Zardari obtained nomination forms for NA-207 Nawab ..

Zardari obtained nomination forms for NA-207 Nawabshah-1

13 hours ago
 Pak chemical industry representatives attend confe ..

Pak chemical industry representatives attend conference in Netherlands

14 hours ago
 IG Punjab seeks report on blast at former chief ju ..

IG Punjab seeks report on blast at former chief justice's residence

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan