PM' program to empower skilled youth key pillar to prospers country: NAVTTC ED

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Executive Director National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Muhammad Aamir Jan Thursday said that the Prime Minister’s Youth skilled program is key pillar to empower them with the necessary tools and innovative skills, which will growth globally.

Caretaker government was empowering youth through imparting skilled and vocational training programs to provide them better employment opportunities within the country and abroad, he said while talking to ptv news channel.

Amir Jan explained the program that over 4.5 million people in the country entered the labor stream every year with only 1.5 people having proper skills.

He said the objective of the programme was to provide skilled training to 56,000 people all across the country and mentioned that the skills were linked with international certification.

PM's youth empowerment programme aims to promote youth empowerment by reducing young women and men's vulnerability and exclusion through a three pronged approach of jobs & economic empowerment, social engagement and education and skills development, he added.

This program aims to empower hundred thousand marginalized and excluded youth across the country, he said.

He also advised parents to allow their children take up vocational skills pending when academic activities resumes, adding, media should play pro-active role to aware people at the grass-root to encourage vocational education training programs.

ED said that a skilled human resource was essential for running industrial units constantly, adding, technical training can play a vital role in the social and economic development of the country.

He stressed that skilled manpower can lead the country to its ultimate goal of prosperity and self-reliance.

Introducing skills programs for youth at provincial level will be an opportunity to popularize skills education linked with employability and job markets, he mentioned.