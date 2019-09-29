PM projected real image of Islam at UNGA: Governor KPK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had projected the real image of islam at United Nations General Assembly session (UNGA) in New York.

Talking to Pakistan Television, he said the leaders of western world and United States of America (USA) were misled about Islam by some elements in the past. Imran Khan proved himself as a real leader of Islamic world at UNGA 74th session. The Prime Minister presented the real problems of Islamic world like Islamophobia at this international forum, he added.

He said the Prime Minister apprised the world leaders about the plight of innocent people in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK). The speech of the Prime Minister at the UNGA encouraged Muslims living throughout the world to raise the voice for their rights in the world, he expressed.

The Governor said that Muslims countries were bestowed with natural and human resources and they only needed a brave leadership to utilize these resources.