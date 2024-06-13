PM Proposes Formation Of Committee To Resolve Political Issues
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 13, 2024 | 12:33 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visits JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence and discussed the matters of mutual interests in the given political situation of the country.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 13rd, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday proposed formation of a committee for resolution of political issues through bilateral cooperation.
The Prime Minister made this proposal to JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman while visiting the residence of the latter in Islamabad.
Inquiring after Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the Prime Minister appreciated JUI-F's religious services.
He said Maulana Fazlur Rehman always promoted peaceful struggle for the protection of democratic values in the country.
Earlier upon arrival, the JUI-F Chief received the Prime Minister.
The meeting took place at the moment when the political difference are at the peak, and the rumours are high that Imran Khan is also agree to hold talks with the government.
Imran Khan, the founder of PTI, expressed interest in holding talks with the political parties on the suggestion of a apex court judge during the proceedings of a case related to appeals against NAB amendments.
