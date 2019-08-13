PM protected effectively Kashmir cause: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had protected effectively Kashmir cause at every international forum.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the prime minister had raised Kashmir issue effectively during his historical visit to the United States (US).

The special assistant said Indian prime minister Narendra Modi was playing a role of dictator in occupied Kashmir valley and he has Hitler mindset.

He said the whole nation was united against Indian government illegal decision of abolishing Article 370, adding that international community should come forward and play their due role for resolving long standing Kashmir issue between both the countries.

The special assistant said India could not suppress the freedom movement through increasing the troops in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

Kashmiris were rendering supreme sacrifices to get basic right of self-determination, he added.

He said that Pakistan would continue its moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiris indigenous movement.

Replying to a question, he said Maryam Nawaz was failed to provide evidence regarding her properties before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), adding that she did not replied to NAB questions properly and those who could not provide evidences or prove themselves as innocent before the NAB they should be arrested.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI) had not personal vendetta against anyone.

To another query , he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was a honest person and not a single corruption case was registered against him.