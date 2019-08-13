UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Protected Effectively Kashmir Cause: Usman Dar

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 12:00 AM

PM protected effectively Kashmir cause: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had protected effectively Kashmir cause at every international forum.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the prime minister had raised Kashmir issue effectively during his historical visit to the United States (US).

The special assistant said Indian prime minister Narendra Modi was playing a role of dictator in occupied Kashmir valley and he has Hitler mindset.

He said the whole nation was united against Indian government illegal decision of abolishing Article 370, adding that international community should come forward and play their due role for resolving long standing Kashmir issue between both the countries.

The special assistant said India could not suppress the freedom movement through increasing the troops in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

Kashmiris were rendering supreme sacrifices to get basic right of self-determination, he added.

He said that Pakistan would continue its moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiris indigenous movement.

Replying to a question, he said Maryam Nawaz was failed to provide evidence regarding her properties before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), adding that she did not replied to NAB questions properly and those who could not provide evidences or prove themselves as innocent before the NAB they should be arrested.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI) had not personal vendetta against anyone.

To another query , he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was a honest person and not a single corruption case was registered against him.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif National Accountability Bureau Narendra Modi Visit United States Adolf Hitler Moral Dictator Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed departs Jeddah

3 hours ago

Asylum applications in the EU+ up by 10 percent in ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Salman discuss lat ..

4 hours ago

‘We are facing a learning crisis’, UN chief wa ..

4 hours ago

Saudi King, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss regional dev ..

4 hours ago

Saudi Aramco reports first half 2019 net income of ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.