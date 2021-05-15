UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Proves, No One Can Commit Corruption In His Government: Farrukh

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 05:10 PM

PM proves, no one can commit corruption in his government: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Saturday that the Prime Minister Imran Khan has proven that no one can commit corruption in his government.

Making hue and cry over Ring Road issue was like carrying coal to Newcastle, he said in a statement in response to PML- N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb's remarks.

He said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan has set a great example by inquiry into Ring Road project.

Farrukh Habib said that during PML- N era, scandal of 36 companies emerged, billions of rupees were invested on Raiwind Road, billions of rupees were wasted on Jati Umrah Palace,and camp offices were set up but no inquiry was held on any issue, no case was made against any minister.

He said during the PML- N government, the record of projcts was set on fire like the record of Metro bus in LDA Plaza was destroyed in fire incident.

He said that the fact finding committee prepared a report after making an inquiry and the matter of land acquisition of Rs 2.5 billion was sent to the NAB and responsible bureaucrats have been removed from their posts.

The officers concerned will be dealt at departmental level and NAB will also investigate the matter.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Corruption Raiwind Fire Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Scandal Metro Road Maryam Aurangzeb Newcastle Hue From Government Billion

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns explosion at Kabul mosque

11 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Maktoum bin Mohammed ..

56 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Paraguayan President on I ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,321 new COVID-19 cases, 1,302 reco ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

8 hours ago

UAE alarmed by escalating spiral of violence in Is ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.