PM proves, no one can commit corruption in his government: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Saturday that the Prime Minister Imran Khan has proven that no one can commit corruption in his government.

Making hue and cry over Ring Road issue was like carrying coal to Newcastle, he said in a statement in response to PML- N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb's remarks.

He said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan has set a great example by inquiry into Ring Road project.

Farrukh Habib said that during PML- N era, scandal of 36 companies emerged, billions of rupees were invested on Raiwind Road, billions of rupees were wasted on Jati Umrah Palace,and camp offices were set up but no inquiry was held on any issue, no case was made against any minister.

He said during the PML- N government, the record of projcts was set on fire like the record of Metro bus in LDA Plaza was destroyed in fire incident.

He said that the fact finding committee prepared a report after making an inquiry and the matter of land acquisition of Rs 2.5 billion was sent to the NAB and responsible bureaucrats have been removed from their posts.

The officers concerned will be dealt at departmental level and NAB will also investigate the matter.