PM Provides Relief To Consumers By Reducing Rs 5 Per Unit In Power Tariff: Farrukh

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2022 | 10:17 PM

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan provided a major relief to some 95 per cent electricity consumers by announcing reduction in power tariff by Rs 5 per unit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan provided a major relief to some 95 per cent electricity consumers by announcing reduction in power tariff by Rs 5 per unit.

The minister, in a tweet said the cut in power tariff would lower electricity bills by up to 50 per cent.

He said the prime minister also announced a reduction of Rs10 per liter in prices of petrol and Diesel till next budget, whereas Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority had proposed an increase of Rs10 per liter for Petrol and Diesel due to rise in oil prices in international market.

