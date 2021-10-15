UrduPoint.com

PM, Punjab Agri Minister Discuss 'Agriculture Transformation Plan'

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 10:00 PM

Punjab Minister for Agriculture Hussain Jahanian Gardezi Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here wherein they discussed the positive impacts of the Agriculture Transformation Plan

Punjab Minister for Agriculture Hussain Jahanian Gardezi Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here wherein they discussed the positive impacts of the Agriculture Transformation Plan.

During the meeting, they also deliberated over the positive outcomes of Kisan Card and measures being taken by Punjab government for agricultural development.

The matters pertaining to the parliamentarian's constituency and ongoing development projects were also discussed.

Member of National Assembly Ghaus Bakhsh Mahr also called on the prime minister separately and discussed Sindh's political situation and development projects.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Malik Amir Dogar also attended both the meetings.

Meanwhile, Senator Waleed Iqbal also called on the prime minister and discussed the overall political situation particularly that of Lahore.

