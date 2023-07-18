PM, Punjab CM discuss matter of salaries, pensions of provincial employees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday discussed the matter of Punjab government employees' pensions and salaries with caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi via telephone.

He discussed with the chief minister out raising salaries and pensions of Punjab government employees at par with the Federal government employees.

Mohsin Naqvi assured the prime minister that the matter would be presented before the provincial cabinet again.