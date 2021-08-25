PM, Punjab CM Discuss Overall Situation Of Province
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 03:06 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar met in the provincial capital and discussed the overall situation.
The progress of development projects came under discussion, the PM Office said.