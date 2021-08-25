UrduPoint.com

PM, Punjab CM Discuss Overall Situation Of Province

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar met in the provincial capital and discussed the overall situation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar met in the provincial capital and discussed the overall situation.

The progress of development projects came under discussion, the PM Office said.

