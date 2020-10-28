UrduPoint.com
PM, Punjab CM Discuss Prices, Availability Of Essential Items

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 02:14 PM

PM, Punjab CM discuss prices, availability of essential items

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar met in Lahore on Wednesday and discussed the situation of availability of essential items in the province.

The matter relating to affordability of prices of commodities also came under discussion to facilitate the common man.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair meetings on development projects of Punjab, including Ravi Urban Development Project and Health Card scheme.

He will also attend Doctors Convention as chief guest on the occasion.

