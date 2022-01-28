UrduPoint.com

PM, Punjab CM Discuss Provincial Matters

Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2022 | 03:17 PM

PM, Punjab CM discuss provincial matters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday and discussed the overall political and administrative situation of the province.

The ongoing progress on development projects and public welfare came under discussion during the meeting, the PM Office said.

>