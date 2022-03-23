UrduPoint.com

PM Pursuing Agenda Of Making Pakistan Welfare State: Farrukh

March 23, 2022

PM pursuing agenda of making Pakistan welfare state: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was pursuing the only agenda of making Pakistan a welfare state on the pattern of State of Madina.

Congratulating the entire nation the on Pakistan Day, the minister said in a tweet said March 23, 1940 was a day of making the Muslims emotionally prepared for the realization of their dream.

The objective of the creation of Pakistan was to make it an Islamic democratic and welfare state, he added.

