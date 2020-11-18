UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Pushes Industrialists To Invest Freely, Assuring Govt's Full Backing, Facilitation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

PM pushes industrialists to invest freely, assuring govt's full backing, facilitation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday urged the businessmen and exporters to invest freely in the country with no worry for any policy shift or bottlenecks as the government was fully focused at reviving industrialization through maximum facilitation.

"Invest more on exports without worry. The government will resolve all of your issues. You should not be afraid of any policy shift to affect your investment. Our job is your facilitation, which will lead to creation of wealth and jobs," the prime minister said while addressing here a gathering of exporters and industrialists.

Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also attended the ceremony, besides a limited number of businessmen, exporters and industrialists owing to anti-COIVD19 precautions.

The prime minister said it was pleasing that the industries and power looms were running at full capacity which even created shortage of textile labour. He asked the Punjab government to promote skill training of the youth to enhance value-added textile workforce.

He said if Faisalabad, once known as Pakistan's Manchester, kept up its current pace of industrial development, it would even leave Manchester behind.

The prime minister recalled that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government inherited a record debt burden, $20 billion current account deficit, $40 billion trade deficit, devalued Currency, and the reserves at the lowest ebb.

The country was even short of money to make international payments but the government successfully passed through the difficult phase courtesy the timely support by the friendly states saving it from default, he added.

The prime minister said since 1960s, Pakistan's industrial model institutions like hospitals and universities used to be idolized but it took a downturn following the then government's policy of nationalization.

Instead of introducing nationalization, the government should have done legislation to channelize into the national economy the money which had been accumulated within few families, he added.

\More/iar-aar

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Faisalabad Shortage Prime Minister Chief Minister Asad Umar Governor Exports Government Of Punjab Punjab Job Manchester Lead Money Textile All From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion Jobs Labour Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Era of pure-bred Arabian horses witnessing current ..

17 minutes ago

Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force Called On Chief Of ..

30 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,292 new COVID-19 cases, 890 recove ..

32 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Indep ..

32 minutes ago

DCT Abu Dhabi’s MAKTABA launches ‘Creative Rea ..

32 minutes ago

Shadab Khan to captain Team of HBL PSL 2020

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.