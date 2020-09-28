PM put country towards development: Tahir Malik

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s Central Leader Tahir Malik on Monday said that Prime Minister Iman Khan was leading the country to the path of development

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s Central Leader Tahir Malik on Monday said that Prime Minister Iman Khan was leading the country to the path of development.

He stated this while addressing to the PTI Labour Wing gathering at Site Area Metroville here.

He said that the all wings of the party (PTI) were playing their part to make the party stronger. Tahir Malik also paid tributes to the Labour Wing for its services for the party.

He said that they would try to make this city a developed one.