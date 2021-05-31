PM puts country on path of progress: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had put the country on path of development as every sector was showing positive indicators due to the prudent policies of present government.

Talking to a private news channel, he said after a long time people were listening good news as the country was progressing towards development and added that the previous governments did nothing for the country, except for making it bankrupt.

The minister said despite coronavirus pandemic the national economy was improving and health sector was performing its responsibilities in an effective manner.

It was the result of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's policies that the national gross domestic product (GDP) increased more than 4% which was a good sign, he added.

Ali Muhammad Khan said inflation was a big issue but the government was taking concrete measures to reduce it, adding that the opposition could not tolerate that the national economy was becoming better and other sectors were also flourishing that was why it was launching protest demonstrations against the government.

He said the government was not scared of the opposition as they were busy in leveling allegations against each other now a days.

Replying to a question, he said opposition had nothing to show people against the government.

To another query, he said the Pakistan Peoples Party was ruling in Sindh for many decades but the people of the province were still deprived from basic necessities.

He said there was no personal enmity between the government and opposition.