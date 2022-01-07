UrduPoint.com

PM, Qasim Suri Discuss Parliamentary Matters, PTI Reorganization In Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2022 | 09:10 PM

PM, Qasim Suri discuss parliamentary matters, PTI reorganization in Balochistan

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Muhammad Qasim Khan Suri called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Muhammad Qasim Khan Suri called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday.

Besides, parliamentary matters, reorganization of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) in Balochistan and further activating the party members in the province were discussed in the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar directs effecti ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar directs effective measures to ensure smooth t ..

2 minutes ago
 US Cuts Interval for Booster Shot to 5 Months for ..

US Cuts Interval for Booster Shot to 5 Months for Adults Receiving Moderna COVID ..

2 minutes ago
 Polio eradication campaign from Jan 24

Polio eradication campaign from Jan 24

2 minutes ago
 Punjab heading towards development: SACM

Punjab heading towards development: SACM

2 minutes ago
 'It's not okay': Djokovic fiasco enrages Serbs

'It's not okay': Djokovic fiasco enrages Serbs

5 minutes ago
 German ski boss warns of Olympics' Covid testing ' ..

German ski boss warns of Olympics' Covid testing 'manipulation'

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.