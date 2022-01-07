PM, Qasim Suri discuss parliamentary matters, PTI reorganization in Balochistan

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Muhammad Qasim Khan Suri called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Muhammad Qasim Khan Suri called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday.

Besides, parliamentary matters, reorganization of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) in Balochistan and further activating the party members in the province were discussed in the meeting.