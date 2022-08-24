UrduPoint.com

PM, Qatari Amir Agree To Further Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2022 | 03:50 PM

PM, Qatari Amir agree to further strengthen bilateral cooperation

DOHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday met Amir of State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani wherein both the leaders discussed bilateral ties and ways to further strengthen the mutual cooperation.

During the meeting held at Diwan-e-Amiri, both the countries agreed to promote bilateral cooperation in multiple areas.

The prime minister was accompanied by his delegation including the cabinet members.

Earlier, as the prime minister arrived at Diwan, he was warmly welcomed by the Amir at the main entrance.

Later, the Amiri guards also presented a guard of honor to the prime minister before proceeding to hold the meeting and the delegation-level talks.

The prime minister arrived here on a two-day visit on Tuesday, on the invitation of the Amir of Qatar. This is his first visit since assuming the office in April 2021.

On Tuesday too, the prime minister had a busy day when he met the Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, besides addressing the Pakistan-Qatar Trade and Investment Roundtable conference.

Later today, he would also meet Chairman of Qatar Businessmen Association and CEO of Qatar Airways to promote economic cooperation between the two countries.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Visit Qatar April Cabinet

Recent Stories

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together F ..

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together Future Generations of Innovator ..

21 minutes ago
 Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-a ..

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-arrest bail

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

3 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP abou ..

Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in ..

Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in Doha today for further coopera ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.