PM, Qatari Counterpart Discuss Bilateral Ties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 12:00 AM

PM, Qatari counterpart discuss bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani Wednesday discussed a wide ranging matters pertaining to bilateral ties.

On his way back to Pakistan after successful visit to the United States of America, Prime Minister Imran Khan made a stopover at Doha.

He was welcomed by Prime Minister of State of Qatar Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani and Ambassador of Pakistan Syed Ahsan Raza Shah, PM office media wing in a press release said.

The two sides reaffirmed the resolve to comprehensively upgrade bilateral relations in all fields including trade, investment, energy, aviation, agricultural, tourism, manpower and people to people contacts.

The positive contribution of Pakistani community in Qatar was also lauded.

Prime Minister Imran Khan recalled the recent visit of the Amir of Qatar to Pakistan and thanked Qatar for its economic support.

Advisor to the PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and Ambassador of Pakistan Syed Ahsan Raza Shah were present during meeting.

Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani hosted a banquet dinner in honour of Prime Minister Khan and his delegation.

Later, the prime minister left Doha for Islamabad.

