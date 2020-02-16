PM raided houses of opponents to hide his incompetency: Maryam Aurangzeb

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th February, 2020) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had raided the houses of political opponents to hide his incompetency.

According to media reports, PML-N leader said that the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has destroyed economy, business and employment in the country.She demanded the premier to tell about the looted money, flour and sugar crises to the nation.