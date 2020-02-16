UrduPoint.com
PM Raided Houses Of Opponents To Hide His Incompetency: Maryam Aurangzeb

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 03:24 PM

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th February, 2020) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had raided the houses of political opponents to hide his incompetency.

According to media reports, PML-N leader said that the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has destroyed economy, business and employment in the country.She demanded the premier to tell about the looted money, flour and sugar crises to the nation.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

