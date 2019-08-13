PM raised Kashmir issue effectively during US visit: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had raised Kashmir issue effectively during his historical visit to the United States recently.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was playing a role of dictator in occupied Kashmir valley and he has Hitler mindset.

He said the whole nation was united against Indian government, for abolishing Article 370, adding that international community should come forward and play its due role for resolving long standing Kashmir issue between India and Pakistan.

The special assistant said India could not suppress the freedom movement by increasing the number of troops in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

Kashmiris were rendering supreme sacrifices to get basic right of self-determination, he added.

He said that Pakistan would continue its moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiris indigenous movement.

Replying to a question, he said Maryam Nawaz failed to provide evidence regarding her properties before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), adding that she did not reply to NAB questions and those who would not provide evidences or prove themselves innocent before the NAB, would be arrested.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had no personal vendetta against anyone.

To another query , he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was an honest man and not a single corruption case was registered against him.