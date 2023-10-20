Open Menu

PM Raises Voice For Voiceless People Of Gaza Under Israel's Ruthless Aggression

Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2023 | 11:17 PM

PM raises voice for voiceless people of Gaza under Israel's ruthless aggression

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar in his address to the students of Xinjiang University in Urumqi on Friday raised voice to speak for the voiceless people of Gaza under Israel's ruthless aggression

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar in his address to the students of Xinjiang University in Urumqi on Friday raised voice to speak for the voiceless people of Gaza under Israel's ruthless aggression.

"While concluding my address to the students of Xinjiang University in Urumqi today, I raised voice to speak for the voiceless people of Gaza under Israel's ruthless aggression," he said on social media platform X.

He also shared a video clip of his address where he said, "In an environment where the situation in middle East particularly with reference to Gaza has saddened millions of peace-loving people across the globe coming from diversified ethnic groups and from diversified religious groups".

He said this act of barbarism had appalled everyone including Pakistani and Chinese nations.

The prime minister vowed to play the role to stop this barbaric act against the innocent Palestine civilians.

