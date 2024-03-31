PM Ramadan Relief Package: USC Achieves 80pc Sale Target Across Region
Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2024 | 05:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Utility Stores Corporation (USC) achieved about 80 percent sale target so far across the region under PM Ramadan Relief Package.
Regional Manager USC Multan Region, Chaudhary Sajjad Hussain, while talking to APP here on Sunday said that the PM Ramadan Relief package 2024 was underway successfully across the region as 2,58,247 customers visited the USC stores so far to avail the government subsidy during holy month.
He said that the incumbent government was providing targeted subsidy on various commodities to masses to alleviate the financial burden of the one million people across the region. He informed that they had collected Rs 680 million out of Rs 820 million total sale target set for Multan region.
He said that flour was available at six mobile stores, seven static stores and 72 regular stores across the region to facilitate the citizens. Mr Sajjad informed that the maximum people were taking benefit from the PM Ramadan Relief package as incumbent government enhanced PMT score upto 60. Mr Sajjad said that subsidy was being offered on 19 essential items including flour, sugar, ghee, cooking oil, rice, pulses, tea leaves, beverages and various other items. He maintained that monitoring of all subsidized items were being ensured through latest technology in order to ensure transparency.
USC RM urged the citizens to dial toll free helpline number 0800-05590 for quick redressal of the grievances.
