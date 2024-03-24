PM Ramazan Relief package: USC achieves 60pc sale target across region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Utility Stores Corporation (USC) achieved about 60 percent sale target so far across the region under PM Ramazan Relief Package.

Regional Manager USC Multan, Chaudhary Sajjad Hussain, while talking to APP on Sunday said that the PM Ramazan Relief package 2024 was underway successfully across the region as about two lac customers visited the USC stores to avail the government subsidy during the holy month.

He said that the incumbent government was providing targeted subsidy on various commodities to masses to alleviate the financial burden of the one million people across the region.

He informed that Rs 820 million total sale target set for Multan region under the package and they had achieved about 60 percent sale target so far.

He said that flour was available at six mobile stores, seven static stores and 72 regular stores across the region to facilitate the citizens.

Sajjad informed that the maximum people were taking benefit from the PM Ramazan Relief package as incumbent government enhanced PMT score upto 60. Sajjad said that subsidy was being offered on 19 essential items including flour, sugar, ghee, cooking oil, rice, pulses, tea leaves, beverages and various other items.

He maintained that monitoring of all subsidized items were being ensured through latest technology in order to ensure transparency.

USC RM urged the citizens to dial toll free helpline number 0800-05590 for quick redressal of the grievances.

APP/sak-xl