Open Menu

PM Ramazan Relief Package: USC Achieves 60pc Sale Target Across Region

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2024 | 06:30 PM

PM Ramazan Relief package: USC achieves 60pc sale target across region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Utility Stores Corporation (USC) achieved about 60 percent sale target so far across the region under PM Ramazan Relief Package.

Regional Manager USC Multan, Chaudhary Sajjad Hussain, while talking to APP on Sunday said that the PM Ramazan Relief package 2024 was underway successfully across the region as about two lac customers visited the USC stores to avail the government subsidy during the holy month.

He said that the incumbent government was providing targeted subsidy on various commodities to masses to alleviate the financial burden of the one million people across the region.

He informed that Rs 820 million total sale target set for Multan region under the package and they had achieved about 60 percent sale target so far.

He said that flour was available at six mobile stores, seven static stores and 72 regular stores across the region to facilitate the citizens.

Sajjad informed that the maximum people were taking benefit from the PM Ramazan Relief package as incumbent government enhanced PMT score upto 60. Sajjad said that subsidy was being offered on 19 essential items including flour, sugar, ghee, cooking oil, rice, pulses, tea leaves, beverages and various other items.

He maintained that monitoring of all subsidized items were being ensured through latest technology in order to ensure transparency. 

USC RM urged the citizens to dial toll free helpline number 0800-05590 for quick redressal of the grievances.

APP/sak-xl

Related Topics

Multan Technology Mobile Oil Sale Sunday All From Government Million Flour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

10 hours ago
 Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Da ..

Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day

20 hours ago
 District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 ..

District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders

20 hours ago
 Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injur ..

Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar

20 hours ago
 Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

20 hours ago
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national ent ..

Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm

20 hours ago
 Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

20 hours ago
 Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..

20 hours ago
 SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force ..

SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day

20 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaig ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..

20 hours ago
 Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan