PM, Rana Mashhood Discuss Political Situation

Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2023 | 10:03 PM

Vice President Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Punjab Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Saturday

During the meeting, they discussed the present political situation of the country especially the political situation in Punjab.

