PM reaches DG Khan, to be briefed on relief activities: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday thatPrime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had reached Dera Ghazi Khan where he will be briefed in detail on the ongoing relief operation for the flood affected people.

The minister said in a tweet, that the prime minister will also meet the flood victims in Dera Ghazi Khan.