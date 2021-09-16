PM reaches Dushanbe on two-day official visit to attend SCO

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-16, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Dushanbe on a two-day official visit to Tajikistan to attend 20th SCO's Heads of State Summit in Dushanbe.

Tajik Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda received the Prime Minister who is being accompanied by a high-level Ministerial delegation.

After attending the moot, the Prime Minister will have the bilateral segment of the visit. His talks with Tajik President will cover the entire gamut of bilateral relations, especially enhancing trade, economic and investment ties with a particular focus on regional connectivity.

The two countries have earlier expressed strong commitment to enter into a formal strategic partnership.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the first meeting of Pakistan-Tajikistan Business Forum for which a group of Pakistani businessmen will also visit Dushanbe.

The Joint Business Forum will catalyze growing trade and investment relations and promote business to business contacts between the trading communities of both sides. A meeting of Pakistan-Tajikistan Joint Business Council will also be held on the sidelines.

This is the third visit of the Prime Minister to Central Asia, underlining Pakistan’s enhanced engagement with the region.