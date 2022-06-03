PM reaches Gwadar to lay foundation stone of various projects

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday arrived in Gwadar to lay the foundation stone of various development projects.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bienjo received the prime minister at the Gwadar airport.

Federal and Provincial Ministers, Chief Secretary Balochistan IG Balochistan and other officials were also present.

During his visit, the PM will pay an aerial visit of the city and Gwadar Port. Besides he will also inaugurate the expressway in Gwadar.

The Prime Minister will also address the notables and fishermen of Gwadar and announce a special package for the fishermen of Coastal belt of the province.