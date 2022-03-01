UrduPoint.com

PM Reaches Lahore On One-day Official Visit

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 01, 2022 | 12:59 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan wil announce an industrial package to promote business activities in the country.  

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 1st, 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan who has reached on one-day official visit to Lahore will announce an industrial package on Tuesday (today).

The package is aimed at promoting business activities in the country.

During a meeting in Lahore, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will brief the Prime Minister about administrative and overall law and order situation of the province. Federal Ministers Shafqat Mahmood, Fawad Chaudhary, Khusro Bakhtiar and other officials also accompanied the PM during his visit.

Members of Parliament from Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Multan and Sahiwal Divisions will also call on the Prime Minister in Lahore.

More Stories From Pakistan

