LONDON: (UrduPoint/Pakiatan Point News-May 11th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached London for meeting with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday (today).

According to the latest reports, PM Shehbaz reached London’s Gatwick Airport through British Airways flight BA-2260. Federal ministers including Marriyum Aurangzeb, Ayaz Sadiq, Miftah Ismail Khurram Dastagir, Ahsan Iqbal and others are part of his delegation.

PML-N Senior Vice-President and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is already in London

Nawaz Sharif had summoned the party meeting in London.

The sources said that the PML-N leadership would discuss the country’s overall political and economic situation. They said Nawaz Sharif would consult party leadership over some other important matters and big decisions are likely to be made in coming days.

They said that decisions regarding power-sharing, the next general elections and the Punjab situation would also be discussed.

The coalition government, led by PM Shehbaz Sharif, is facing several economic challenges since it came into power back in April 2022 after ouster of Imran Khan through a no-confidence motion.