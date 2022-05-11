UrduPoint.com

PM Reaches London On Nawaz Sharif's Call

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 11, 2022 | 11:13 AM

PM reaches London on Nawaz Sharif's call

The senior PML-N leaders have also arrived in London for important party meeting.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/Pakiatan Point News-May 11th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached London for meeting with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday (today).

The senior leaders of the party also reached in London.

According to the latest reports, PM Shehbaz reached London’s Gatwick Airport through British Airways flight BA-2260. Federal ministers including Marriyum Aurangzeb, Ayaz Sadiq, Miftah Ismail Khurram Dastagir, Ahsan Iqbal and others are part of his delegation.

PML-N Senior Vice-President and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is already in London

Nawaz Sharif had summoned the party meeting in London.

The sources said that the PML-N leadership would discuss the country’s overall political and economic situation. They said Nawaz Sharif would consult party leadership over some other important matters and big decisions are likely to be made in coming days.

They said that decisions regarding power-sharing, the next general elections and the Punjab situation would also be discussed.

The coalition government, led by PM Shehbaz Sharif, is facing several economic challenges since it came into power back in April 2022 after ouster of Imran Khan through a no-confidence motion.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Ahsan Iqbal Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Maryam Aurangzeb London April Government Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 11th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 11th May 2022

2 hours ago
 US Not in Position to Reopen Embassy in Kabul - St ..

US Not in Position to Reopen Embassy in Kabul - State Dept.

11 hours ago
 Shanghai Lockdowns to Intensify Global Inflation I ..

Shanghai Lockdowns to Intensify Global Inflation Impact - Fitch Ratings

11 hours ago
 US Firearm Homicides Hit Quarter-Century High in 2 ..

US Firearm Homicides Hit Quarter-Century High in 2020 - CDC

11 hours ago
 Five killed, four injured in roof collapse

Five killed, four injured in roof collapse

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.