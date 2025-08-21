Open Menu

PM Reaches Out To Political Leaders; Assures Support To Handle Flood Situation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2025 | 12:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reached out to the leaders of different political parties and assured them of the cooperation and support of the federal government and its institutions to handle the situation caused by the heavy monsoon rains and consequent floods.

The prime minister telephoned Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and expressed grief over the loss of lives caused by the torrential rains and urban flooding in Southern Sindh, particularly Karachi.

He offered full support from the federal government to assist the Sindh government in addressing the emergency situation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz directed the National Disaster Management Authority Chairman to stay in close coordination with the Sindh government, provide all possible assistance to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, and ensure the early warnings to the people about potential risks.

The prime minister also spoke with Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman and Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

Discussing with the Jamaat-e-Islami chief the damages caused by recent rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and ongoing relief activities, Prime Minister Shehbaz appreciated Al-Khidmat Foundation’s proactive role in rescue and relief operations.

He also discussed with Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui the recent rains and flood situation in Sindh, as well as potential risks from expected rainfall, assuring full cooperation from NDMA and other federal institutions to address any emergency situation.

