UrduPoint.com

PM Reaches Quetta To Attend National Games Opening Ceremony,hold Meetings: Marriyum

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2023 | 02:40 PM

PM reaches Quetta to attend National Games opening ceremony,hold meetings: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Quetta on a one-day visit.

In a tweet, she said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would participate in the opening ceremony of the 34th National Games being held in Quetta after 19 years.

She said that the PM would formally open the National Games.

Besides, the Prime Minister would also hold important meetings with the political leadership in Quetta, she added.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Quetta Visit Maryam Aurangzeb

Recent Stories

Najam Sethi responds to Shahid Afridi's criticism ..

Najam Sethi responds to Shahid Afridi's criticism about World Cup

14 minutes ago
 Govt’s tough decisions start yielding positive r ..

Govt’s tough decisions start yielding positive results: Ahsan

52 minutes ago
 UAE International Investors Council, Egyptian-Emir ..

UAE International Investors Council, Egyptian-Emirati Business Council sign MoU ..

1 hour ago
 Imran Riaz Khan not found at any police station, I ..

Imran Riaz Khan not found at any police station, IGP tells LHC

1 hour ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince attends World Cup Women&#039 ..

Fujairah Crown Prince attends World Cup Women&#039;s Epee final, honours winners

1 hour ago
 Unleashing the Power of Innovation in Out-of-Home ..

Unleashing the Power of Innovation in Out-of-Home Advertising-- GroupM and Kinet ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.