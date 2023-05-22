PM reaches Quetta to attend National Games opening ceremony,hold meetings: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Quetta on a one-day visit.

In a tweet, she said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would participate in the opening ceremony of the 34th National Games being held in Quetta after 19 years.

She said that the PM would formally open the National Games.

Besides, the Prime Minister would also hold important meetings with the political leadership in Quetta, she added.