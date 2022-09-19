PM reaches Westminster Abbey: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had arrived at Westminster Abbey as the Queen's state funeral begins at Westminster Abbey in London.

In a tweet, she said that the historic procession paid tribute to the Queen's extraordinary reign, her unstinting service and personified dignity.