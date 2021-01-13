(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Imran Khan says following Panama Papers,Broadsheet has now revealed the massive scale of our ruling elites'corruption & money laundering.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 13th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan has reacted to the revelation of Broadsheet, saying that once again corruption of elite has exposed.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Imran Khan shared his views onBroadsheet's revelations.

He wrote: "Panama papers exposed our ruling elites corruption & money laundering earlier. Now Broadsheet revelations have again exposed the massive scale of our ruling elites corruption & money laundering. These elites cannot hide behind "victimisation" card on these int revelations,".

In another tweet, the PM said: "What do these revelations expose repeatedly? 1. Exactly what I have been saying in my 24-yr fight against corruption which is the biggest threat to Pak's progress. 2. These elites come to power & plunder the country,".

The PM also tweeted: "3. They do money laundering to stash their ill-gotten gains abroad, safe from domestic prosecution. 4. They then use their political clout to get NROs. That is how they kept their plundered wealth safe. People of Pak are biggest losers:,".

The PM further tweeted: "Not only is their nation's wealth stolen by the elites, their taxpayer money, paid for recovering this wealth, is wasted bec of NROs. These revelations tip of the iceberg. We want complete transparency from Broadsheet on our elites money laundering & on who stopped investigations,".

Yesterday, Broadsheet Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kaveh Moussavi had said that Nawaz Sharif offered bribe to Broadsheet for abandoning probe against his foreign assets.

In an interview, he said the Broadsheet had flatly refused the deal offered by a person claiming himself as the nephew of Nawaz Sharif, in the year 2012, retorting that the Broadsheet did not negotiate with crooks.

“Sharif family has assets not only in the United Kingdom, but across the globe,” he said, adding that the Sharif family required plenty of explanation about their resources of amassing these assets. He said the process of accountability was continuing, but after President Musharraf left office, his successors started hampering the process by not giving access to information and termination of Broadsheet’s contract.

He severely criticised Nawaz Sharif for claiming that Broadsheet had exonerated the Sharifs. “Indeed Broadsheet did the opposite exactly,” he said, adding that it was a complete lie that Broadsheet exonerated the Sharif family. "Broadsheet did not pursue Avenfield apartments source of buying as a Pakistani accountability court had already contended that the apartments were bought by the Sharifs from the stolen money. However Broadsheet was ready to investigate money sources of Avenfield apartments if asked by the government of Pakistan,” he said.

The CEO said Nawaz Sharif was behind termination of contract with Broadsheet which was investigating how hundreds of millions of Dollars had been stolen from Pakistan and stashed abroad.

Moussavi said Musharraf tasked Broadsheet to detect the assets of 200 people. But, after his tenure, the NAB started asking to remove Names of certain people from the list that was refused. “This was the hypocrisy of then government of Pakistan,” he said.