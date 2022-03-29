PM ready to share letter of international conspiracy with CJ: Asad Umar

Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Tuesday said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan was ready to show the letter, which he believed was evidence of an attempt to topple his government, with the Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to assure the nation about the international conspiracy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Tuesday said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan was ready to show the letter, which he believed was evidence of an attempt to topple his government, with the Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to assure the nation about the international conspiracy.

In his speech at the massive public gathering on March 27, the Prime Minister had referred to the letter saying that the content of the letter makes it clear that foreign elements are involved in the opposition's No Confidence Motion against him, Asad Umar said in a press conference here along with Information Minister Fawad Hussain Chauhdry.

He said the principle character behind this plot against the government was former prime minister Nawaz Sharif sitting in London facilitating the international establishment besides the senior leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was also knowingly involved in this conspiracy.

"The national secrets are of highly sensitive nature. And there are laws that such secrets can not be shared with everyone. However, in order to satisfy the people about the authenticity of the letter, the Prime Minister has agreed to show it to the most reliable person with good reputation Chief Justice Supreme Court of Pakistan", the minister said.

Asad Umar highlighted that the most important aspect of that letter was that it was written before presentation of the no confidence motion in the National Assembly in which there was direct reference of the motion, so no one can deny this fact.

"I myself have read the letter, therefore I am giving the statement with full confidence," he said adding that the letter has been shared only with the top civil and military leadership and only two or three cabinet members were among those with whom the letter was shared.

With respect to the content of the letter, the minister highlighted that it was written clearly that if the no confidence motion would not succeed, and if PM Imran Khan remained in office, the repercussions would be horrible.

Asad Umar maintained that the letter was directly focused on Pakistan's foreign policy which made it clear that the message was linked to the no confidence motion and it was totally inter-linked with the foreign elements.

It also makes it clear that the senior leadership of the PDM was in contact with those foreign elements, the minister added.

Since the letter was directly linked with the nation, therefore the PM decided to inform his people about what was happening behind the scene.

He said specially the PM wanted to convey the realities to all the parliament members, whether they were defected members of PTI, or they belonged to the opposition parties, who were not aware of the conspiracy.

He said after unearthing of such realities, except few, all such members of the parliament who were unknowingly becoming part of this international plot would distance themselves from the Motion.

"Now I believe that they would never ready to become part of such international conspiracy," he added.

Replying to a question, he said the people including few senior media persons who were claiming to have the copy of that letter were lying because it had never been showed to any such irrelevant person.

Replying to another question, Asad Umar said keeping in view the sensitivity of the secret, the government could not risk sharing the letter with the 342 members of the parliament.