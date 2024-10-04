PM Reaffirms Commitment To Create High Performing Educational System In Pakistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2024 | 11:00 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed the government’s resolve to create a high-performing educational system that empowers both the students and teachers to thrive in a rapidly changing world
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed the government’s resolve to create a high-performing educational system that empowers both the students and teachers to thrive in a rapidly changing world.
“The Government of Pakistan remains committed to honour the promise that it has made with teachers. We recognize the importance of a motivated and well-supported teaching workforce, and we will continue to invest in modern infrastructure and educational resources,” he said in a message on the World Teachers Day, being observed across the globe on Saturday (October 5).
The prime minister extended his deepest gratitude to all teachers across Pakistan for their unwavering commitment to shaping young minds.
"They are the architects of our future, and their dedication is essential to the goal of becoming a knowledge-based economy.
Without their efforts, we cannot achieve the aspirations we have set for ourselves as a nation.”
Today, he said, “we join the global community in celebrating World Teachers’ Day to recognise the valuable contribution of teachers in our nation’s future”.
He also honoured those who had undertaken the noble mission of shaping destinies and promoting knowledge.
"A country’s development is intrinsically tied to the education of its people, and it is through the tireless work of our teachers who instill the drive for progress and prosperity in our young generation.
“Let us celebrate the incredible impact of our teachers today and every day, and reaffirm our commitment to supporting them in their mission to educate and inspire the future leaders of Pakistan,” he concluded.
Recent Stories
Huthi media says US-UK strikes hit 4 Yemen governorates
Three Lebanese hospitals suspend services amid Israeli bombing
Belarus orders jail terms against 12 for sabotaging Russian plane
World Teachers Day 2024 on Saturday
Haiti reeling after 70 killed in gang attack
UN 'horrified' as at least 70 killed in Haiti gang attack
CDNS attains Rs 205 billion mark in annual savings target
DC visits BHU Kali Matti to inspect facilities
ADC chairs meeting regarding rising prices of bricks
AJK government plans to unveil tourism promotion policy soon
Commissioner Karachi reviews ongoing campaign against illegal profiteering
Ahsan Iqbal, Chinese Ambassador discuss strategic initiatives
More Stories From Pakistan
-
World Teachers Day 2024 on Saturday6 minutes ago
-
DC visits BHU Kali Matti to inspect facilities39 seconds ago
-
ADC chairs meeting regarding rising prices of bricks1 minute ago
-
Commissioner Karachi reviews ongoing campaign against illegal profiteering1 minute ago
-
PTI hurting national interests through chaos: Barrister Aqeel1 minute ago
-
Ranjha blames PTI for sabotaging business activity in Pakistan1 minute ago
-
CPO holds open court1 minute ago
-
Drug peddler sentenced to 6 years in prison1 minute ago
-
Man shot, injured by escaping robbers at petrol pump1 minute ago
-
Malaysian PM for exploring untapped trade potential with Pakistan7 minutes ago
-
PILDAT hosts launch ceremony of Javed Jabbar's new anthologies52 seconds ago
-
ACP stages “Unfit Ball Hai Dunya Mere Aagay”54 seconds ago