PM reaffirms commitment to create high performing educational system in Pakistan

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed the government’s resolve to create a high-performing educational system that empowers both the students and teachers to thrive in a rapidly changing world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed the government’s resolve to create a high-performing educational system that empowers both the students and teachers to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

“The Government of Pakistan remains committed to honour the promise that it has made with teachers. We recognize the importance of a motivated and well-supported teaching workforce, and we will continue to invest in modern infrastructure and educational resources,” he said in a message on the World Teachers Day, being observed across the globe on Saturday (October 5).

The prime minister extended his deepest gratitude to all teachers across Pakistan for their unwavering commitment to shaping young minds.

"They are the architects of our future, and their dedication is essential to the goal of becoming a knowledge-based economy.

Without their efforts, we cannot achieve the aspirations we have set for ourselves as a nation.”

Today, he said, “we join the global community in celebrating World Teachers’ Day to recognise the valuable contribution of teachers in our nation’s future”.

He also honoured those who had undertaken the noble mission of shaping destinies and promoting knowledge.

"A country’s development is intrinsically tied to the education of its people, and it is through the tireless work of our teachers who instill the drive for progress and prosperity in our young generation.

“Let us celebrate the incredible impact of our teachers today and every day, and reaffirm our commitment to supporting them in their mission to educate and inspire the future leaders of Pakistan,” he concluded.