PM Reaffirms Commitment To Democracy On International Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 14, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed the country's unwavering commitment to democracy, constitutionalism, rule of law, and human rights on the occasion of International Day of Democracy.
In a message, the prime minister emphasized that democracy was a fundamental value of human society.
"Our government’s commitment to constitutionalism, democracy, rule of law and human rights is firm and unwavering. Adherence to these democratic values is our calling as a nation," he added.
The prime minister called for continuing the efforts to build a more inclusive, just, and equal world for all.
"Together, we can strengthen the foundations of democracy and ensure that it serves as a beacon of hope and progress for future generations," he added.
