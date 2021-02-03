PM reaffirms commitment to expand Pakistan-Egypt relations in diverse fields

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday reaffirmed the government's commitment to expand Pakistan-Egypt relations in diverse fields, including high-level exchanges, trade and economic cooperation as well as education and culture.

The prime minister was talking to Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Tarek Dahroug, who called on him here.

