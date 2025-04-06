PM Reaffirms Commitment To Health, Well-being On World Health Day
Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2025 | 10:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, in his message on the occasion of the World Health Day 2025, reaffirmed Pakistan’s national commitment to ensuring health and well-being for all citizens.
Observed annually on April 7, this year’s World Health Day theme, "Healthy Start, Promising Future", focuses on the importance of maternal and newborn health - a sector the Prime Minister described as vital for building healthy families, stable communities, and a hopeful nation.
“The health of mothers and children forms the foundation of a bright future for all,” PM Shehbaz said. “While Pakistan has made remarkable progress in this area, a long journey still lies ahead. We must strengthen our healthcare system to not only meet medical needs but also address the broader social factors that affect maternal and newborn health,” he said.
The premier emphasized his government’s commitment to harnessing modern technology and forming robust partnerships to further enhance public healthcare services.
He highlighted the role of digital health tools, data-driven policy formulation, and community involvement in bridging service delivery gaps, particularly in underserved and remote areas.
“As we observe World Health Day 2025, it is vital to adopt an integrated and multi-sectoral approach to health,” he noted, urging practical and coordinated measures across healthcare, education, nutrition, environment, and governance.
The prime minister further stressed the importance of preventive healthcare, universal health coverage, improved mental health services, and addressing health inequalities. “Our goal is to ensure timely and uninterrupted access to quality healthcare, trained professionals, safe treatment, and essential medicines for every individual whenever and wherever they are needed,” he concluded.
Recent Stories
UAE participates in extraordinary session of Arab Leauge's Economic and Social C ..
Israeli army deploys new reinforcements to Jenin, Tulkarm
UAE tops podium at AJP Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championship
EAD, Emirates Nature-WWF launch 5-year citizen science strategy
MoHAP celebrates World Health Day
RTA awards contract for construction of bridges connecting Dubai Islands to Bur ..
Fujairah’s Young Techpreneurs initiative launched
FNC, GRULAC delegation discuss parliamentary cooperation in Tashkent
AIM Congress launches with high-impact pre-event workshops across key investment ..
Dubai Municipality awards project to build five community neighbourhood councils
Dubai World Cup 2025: Spectacular event, new champion, billion viewers worldwide
Bayut, dubizzle strengthen UAE presence from Dubai CommerCity
More Stories From Pakistan
-
10 injured in three separate incidents in Attock3 minutes ago
-
PM reaffirms commitment to health, well-being on World Health Day4 minutes ago
-
Three killed, 12 injured in container-van collision13 minutes ago
-
Farmers consider ongoing fiscal as worst performing year in 2 decades13 minutes ago
-
8 killed, 5 injured in road accident in Jaranwala14 minutes ago
-
Academicians pay tribute to late Dr N A Baloch for his scholarly endeavours1 hour ago
-
Man drowns in CRBC Canal near Bilot Sharif1 hour ago
-
8 of a family killed, 12 injured in bus-rickshaw collision1 hour ago
-
Husband and wife killed in crash near Havelian Interchange1 hour ago
-
Two-Day International Conference on Education and Research at AIOU1 hour ago
-
*Embargoed: Not to be published, broadcast before April 7* PM reiterates pledge of health faciliti ..1 hour ago
-
Violence erupts during Volleyball match in DI Khan1 hour ago