PM reaffirms commitment to health, well-being on World Health Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, in his message on the occasion of the World Health Day 2025, reaffirmed Pakistan’s national commitment to ensuring health and well-being for all citizens.

Observed annually on April 7, this year’s World Health Day theme, "Healthy Start, Promising Future", focuses on the importance of maternal and newborn health - a sector the Prime Minister described as vital for building healthy families, stable communities, and a hopeful nation.

“The health of mothers and children forms the foundation of a bright future for all,” PM Shehbaz said. “While Pakistan has made remarkable progress in this area, a long journey still lies ahead. We must strengthen our healthcare system to not only meet medical needs but also address the broader social factors that affect maternal and newborn health,” he said.

The premier emphasized his government’s commitment to harnessing modern technology and forming robust partnerships to further enhance public healthcare services.

He highlighted the role of digital health tools, data-driven policy formulation, and community involvement in bridging service delivery gaps, particularly in underserved and remote areas.

“As we observe World Health Day 2025, it is vital to adopt an integrated and multi-sectoral approach to health,” he noted, urging practical and coordinated measures across healthcare, education, nutrition, environment, and governance.

The prime minister further stressed the importance of preventive healthcare, universal health coverage, improved mental health services, and addressing health inequalities. “Our goal is to ensure timely and uninterrupted access to quality healthcare, trained professionals, safe treatment, and essential medicines for every individual whenever and wherever they are needed,” he concluded.