PM Reaffirms Commitment To Make Pakistan Islamic Welfare State

Mon 22nd November 2021 | 11:21 AM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 22nd, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that he wanted to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state based on the concept of the state of Medina by Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

In an exclusive conversation with renowned Sufi scholar Shaykh Hamza Yusuf on social media, Imran Khan said, we want to base this country on two principles; a welfare state and a humane state which takes care of its lower strata of society and second rule of law.

Talking about climate crisis, he said the environment should be treated as sacred.

He said the leadership that came up through the political system was just too divorced from faith, they came to power just to enjoy it, hence they compromised for staying in power.

He said most of the politicians used the power for personal benefits.

The Prime Minister said the fundamental principle of a civilised society is rule of law where the powerful is brought under the law and the absence of rule of law is biggest problem in the developing countries.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan has great potential and immensely talented people.

