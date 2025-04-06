PM Reaffirms Commitment To Sports For Development, Peace
Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2025 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, in his special message on the occasion of the International Day of Sports for Development and Peace, emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to leveraging sports as a powerful tool for national growth and global harmony.
In his message on Sunday, the Prime Minister stated that Pakistan stands in solidarity with the international community in recognizing the transformative power of sports to promote positive change, eliminate barriers, and foster unity beyond borders.
Highlighting the role of sports in youth empowerment and national development, he said, “Sports serve as an effective medium for advancing our society and projecting Pakistan’s identity on the world stage. This is why our government has declared sports a key pillar of its developmental agenda.”
He elaborated that the National Sports Policy is centered on grassroots participation, talent discovery, gender equality, and inclusivity. Citing initiatives like the Arshad Nadeem / Shehbaz Sharif High-Performance academy, he said the goal is to equip young athletes with scientific training, financial backing, and modern facilities to help them meet future challenges.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stressed the importance of good governance in sports, stating, “We believe that strong governance is the foundation of successful sports institutions.” He added that the government is implementing reforms to enhance transparency, accountability, and professionalism within national sports federations, ensuring merit-based athlete selection and ethical conduct.
He further mentioned Pakistan's preparations for the 14th South Asian Games in 2026 and efforts to organize nationwide training camps as part of its vision to establish the country as a regional hub of sports excellence and tourism.
Concluding his message, the Prime Minister urged all stakeholders—including civil society and development partners—to integrate sports into policies related to education, health, development, and peace. “Let us work together to strengthen our sports ecosystem and build a more inclusive, empowered, and sustainable society for future generations,” he said.
Recent Stories
FNC, GRULAC delegation discuss parliamentary cooperation in Tashkent
Dubai Municipality awards project to build five community neighbourhood councils
Dubai World Cup 2025: Spectacular event, new champion, billion viewers worldwide
Bayut, dubizzle strengthen UAE presence from Dubai CommerCity
AIM Congress 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi tomorrow with 1,250 global speakers
Dubai Autism Centre launches 19th awareness campaign
Ministry of Finance announces issuance of Cabinet Decision on Determining Non-Re ..
Building sustainable world-class health system ensures high-quality healthcare: ..
UNICEF announces closure of 21 malnutrition treatment centres in Gaza
UAE to mark World Health Day tomorrow
Middle East Energy 2025 opens tomorrow in Dubai
Ducab sets new benchmark with GCC’s first HV Fiber Optic Cable at Middle East ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Role of sports highlighted6 minutes ago
-
PM reaffirms commitment to sports for development, peace6 minutes ago
-
Body of missing child beggar found6 minutes ago
-
CM praises largest-ever operation to protect rare wildlife16 minutes ago
-
CM to launch Punjab’s first-ever talent hunt & youth internship program16 minutes ago
-
Two arrested for firing, weapon display16 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 DIKhan tackles 632 emergencies in March16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's ambassador presents credentials in Egypt16 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for setting wife ablaze16 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police intensifies crackdown against drug dealers, nab 17 more with over 38.5 kg charas16 minutes ago
-
Man held with 72 liquor bottles16 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on drug dealers in Mansehra large quantities of narcotics seized26 minutes ago