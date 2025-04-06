Open Menu

PM Reaffirms Commitment To Sports For Development, Peace

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2025 | 06:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, in his special message on the occasion of the International Day of Sports for Development and Peace, emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to leveraging sports as a powerful tool for national growth and global harmony.

In his message on Sunday, the Prime Minister stated that Pakistan stands in solidarity with the international community in recognizing the transformative power of sports to promote positive change, eliminate barriers, and foster unity beyond borders.

Highlighting the role of sports in youth empowerment and national development, he said, “Sports serve as an effective medium for advancing our society and projecting Pakistan’s identity on the world stage. This is why our government has declared sports a key pillar of its developmental agenda.”

He elaborated that the National Sports Policy is centered on grassroots participation, talent discovery, gender equality, and inclusivity. Citing initiatives like the Arshad Nadeem / Shehbaz Sharif High-Performance academy, he said the goal is to equip young athletes with scientific training, financial backing, and modern facilities to help them meet future challenges.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stressed the importance of good governance in sports, stating, “We believe that strong governance is the foundation of successful sports institutions.” He added that the government is implementing reforms to enhance transparency, accountability, and professionalism within national sports federations, ensuring merit-based athlete selection and ethical conduct.

He further mentioned Pakistan's preparations for the 14th South Asian Games in 2026 and efforts to organize nationwide training camps as part of its vision to establish the country as a regional hub of sports excellence and tourism.

Concluding his message, the Prime Minister urged all stakeholders—including civil society and development partners—to integrate sports into policies related to education, health, development, and peace. “Let us work together to strengthen our sports ecosystem and build a more inclusive, empowered, and sustainable society for future generations,” he said.

