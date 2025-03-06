Open Menu

PM Reaffirms Government's Full Support For KP's Development

Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2025 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reaffirmed the Federal government's full support in development and welfare of people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

"We are committed to the development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," the prime minister said while talking to Pakistan Muslim League-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa General Secretary who called on him here at the PM House.

Murtaza Javed Abbasi invited the prime minister to visit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and lay the foundation stone for an additional interchange on the Hazara Motorway to facilitate the people of Abbottabad and surrounding areas.

