UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Reaffirms Govt Resolve To Further Deepen Bilateral Cooperation With Saudi Arabia In Diverse Fields

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 11:50 PM

PM reaffirms govt resolve to further deepen bilateral cooperation with Saudi Arabia in diverse fields

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday highlighted the close brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and reaffirmed government's resolve to further deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

The prime minister was talking to Dr. Abdullah Mohammad Ibrahim Al Sheikh, Chairman Saudi Shura Council, and members of his delegation, who called on him here.

The delegation is on a three-day visit to Pakistan on the invitation of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser.  The prime minister said the Saudi leadership was held in high esteem in Pakistan and the visit of the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Pakistan was memorable in terms of further fortifying the relations.

The prime minister lauded the growing cooperation between the Parliaments of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The prime minister apprised the Chairman Shura Council of dire human rights and humanitarian situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) marked by the inhuman lock-down and communications blockade, which had continued since 5 August 2019.

The prime minister stressed that the world must take cognizance of India's egregious violations of human rights in IOJ&K, make all possible efforts to alleviate the sufferings of Kashmiri people, and facilitate a peaceful resolution of Jammu & Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolutions.  The chairman shura council conveyed the greetings and best wishes of Saudi leadership to the prime minister.

He expressed his commitment to continue working for closer and deeper links between the Parliaments of the two brotherly countries.

Dr. Abdullah Mohammad Ibrahim Al Sheikh shared concern over the grave situation in IOJ&K and reiterated steadfast Saudi support to Pakistan to help resolve the Kashmir issue.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Resolution National Assembly Prime Minister World United Nations Visit Saudi Jammu Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman August 2019 All Government Best

Recent Stories

Thunberg urges climate action because 'people are ..

9 minutes ago

Three killed, shooter dead in US navy base attack

9 minutes ago

Ferguson 'incredibly proud' ahead of Everton manag ..

9 minutes ago

French government sticks by pension reform as stri ..

9 minutes ago

Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmiri peo ..

9 minutes ago

International conference put forward recommendatio ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.