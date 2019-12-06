PM reaffirms govt resolve to further deepen bilateral cooperation with Saudi Arabia in diverse fields

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday highlighted the close brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and reaffirmed government's resolve to further deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

The prime minister was talking to Dr. Abdullah Mohammad Ibrahim Al Sheikh, Chairman Saudi Shura Council, and members of his delegation, who called on him here.

The delegation is on a three-day visit to Pakistan on the invitation of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser. The prime minister said the Saudi leadership was held in high esteem in Pakistan and the visit of the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Pakistan was memorable in terms of further fortifying the relations.

The prime minister lauded the growing cooperation between the Parliaments of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The prime minister apprised the Chairman Shura Council of dire human rights and humanitarian situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) marked by the inhuman lock-down and communications blockade, which had continued since 5 August 2019.

The prime minister stressed that the world must take cognizance of India's egregious violations of human rights in IOJ&K, make all possible efforts to alleviate the sufferings of Kashmiri people, and facilitate a peaceful resolution of Jammu & Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolutions. The chairman shura council conveyed the greetings and best wishes of Saudi leadership to the prime minister.

He expressed his commitment to continue working for closer and deeper links between the Parliaments of the two brotherly countries.

Dr. Abdullah Mohammad Ibrahim Al Sheikh shared concern over the grave situation in IOJ&K and reiterated steadfast Saudi support to Pakistan to help resolve the Kashmir issue.