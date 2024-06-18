Open Menu

PM Reaffirms Govt's Commitment To GB's Development, Prosperity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 18, 2024 | 07:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday reiterated the government's resolve for the development of Gilgit Baltistan, saying that prosperity and welfare of the region's people was his top priority.

He said this during a telephonic conversation with GB Governor Syed Mehdi Shah.

The two leaders also exchanged Eid-ul-Azha greetings and best wishes for each other.

