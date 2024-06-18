PM Reaffirms Govt's Commitment To GB's Development, Prosperity
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 18, 2024 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday reiterated the government's resolve for the development of Gilgit Baltistan, saying that prosperity and welfare of the region's people was his top priority.
He said this during a telephonic conversation with GB Governor Syed Mehdi Shah.
The two leaders also exchanged Eid-ul-Azha greetings and best wishes for each other.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Deputy PM Dar visits Jagran hydropower plant in Neelum distt30 minutes ago
-
Spain ambassador discusses investment with Punjab CM40 minutes ago
-
Eleven injured in Lower Dir road accidents40 minutes ago
-
Very hot, weather expected in Sindh on Wednesday1 hour ago
-
Pakistan envoy, Belgian development agency head discuss cooperation2 hours ago
-
CM praises Eid cleanliness efforts, urges continued dedication on 2nd day3 hours ago
-
One killed, another injured in firing incident3 hours ago
-
ICIMOD issues warning for drought management strategies3 hours ago
-
Celebrations continue on second day of Eid-Ul-Adha3 hours ago
-
Purchase of sacrificial animals almost ended on second day of Eid3 hours ago
-
Sharjeel said nation remembered Kashmiris, Palestinians as they celebrated Eidul Azha3 hours ago
-
Festivities of Eid continue on second day; citizens throng picnic spots3 hours ago