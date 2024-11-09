Open Menu

PM Reaffirms Govt’s Commitment To Supporting State Media Apparatus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 09, 2024 | 01:20 PM

PM reaffirms govt’s commitment to supporting state media apparatus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday reiterated government’s commitment to supporting the state media apparatus, underscoring its importance in promoting national unity and educating citizens on key government initiatives.

A batch of probationary officers of the 51st Common Training Programme from the Information Service of Pakistan, who recently completed their specialized training and were preparing to join their respective posts, met with the prime minister at the Prime Minister’s Office.

The prime minister warmly welcomed the officers and acknowledged the critical role that information officers play in bridging the gap between the government and the public, ensuring transparency, and fostering trust.

He emphasized the importance of effective communication, particularly in today’s rapidly evolving media landscape, and encouraged the officers to approach their responsibilities with integrity, professionalism, and a strong commitment to public welfare.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Ambreen Jan were also present on the occasion, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister also encouraged the probationary officers to be proactive in harnessing modern communication tools to enhance meaningful engagement with the public.

The officers shared insights into their training and experiences, expressing their eagerness to contribute to the nation’s progress and development.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Progress Media From Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Passports Fees-Check complete details here

Passports Fees-Check complete details here

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in fina ..

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024

5 hours ago
 PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

19 hours ago
 UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, informati ..

UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..

20 hours ago
Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue r ..

Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved

20 hours ago
 SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib ..

SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..

21 hours ago
 Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smo ..

Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog

21 hours ago
 India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trop ..

India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025

21 hours ago
 Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup wit ..

Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral

21 hours ago
 Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-w ..

Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan