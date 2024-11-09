PM Reaffirms Govt’s Commitment To Supporting State Media Apparatus
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 09, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday reiterated government’s commitment to supporting the state media apparatus, underscoring its importance in promoting national unity and educating citizens on key government initiatives.
A batch of probationary officers of the 51st Common Training Programme from the Information Service of Pakistan, who recently completed their specialized training and were preparing to join their respective posts, met with the prime minister at the Prime Minister’s Office.
The prime minister warmly welcomed the officers and acknowledged the critical role that information officers play in bridging the gap between the government and the public, ensuring transparency, and fostering trust.
He emphasized the importance of effective communication, particularly in today’s rapidly evolving media landscape, and encouraged the officers to approach their responsibilities with integrity, professionalism, and a strong commitment to public welfare.
Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Ambreen Jan were also present on the occasion, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
The prime minister also encouraged the probationary officers to be proactive in harnessing modern communication tools to enhance meaningful engagement with the public.
The officers shared insights into their training and experiences, expressing their eagerness to contribute to the nation’s progress and development.
