PM reaffirms govt’s commitment towards ensuring food security

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed government’s commitment towards ensuring food security, sustainable agriculture and the well-being of people.

“World Food Day recalls us of our duty of ensuring food security for our people. This years' theme of World Food Day is ‘Right to foods for a better life and a better future,’ the prime minister said in a message on the observance of World Food Day on October 16.

The prime minister said that the farmers were the backbone of the food system, who with their dedication and hard work, ensured that they had enough to eat.

“We are committed in supporting them with policies that focus on innovation, sustainability, and modernization in the agricultural sector. Our government is facilitating farmers to equip themselves with the technology they need to thrive in today’s world, including access to modern agricultural machines, improved infrastructure, and better market access,” PM office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.

The prime minister said that the government had undertaken significant steps to transform the food system, adding through initiatives such as the introduction of new agri-tech solutions, and efforts to boost food processing and storage, they aimed to reduce food waste, enhance food safety, and ensure that their food systems were resilient in the face of global challenges.

“We are promoting and facilitating support to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the food processing sector.

Our focus is the empowering the rural women entrepreneurs, who form a key component of our rural economy, to ensure that they also actively participate in this sector,” he further added.

The prime minister said that their vision was to integrate Pakistan into the global food value chain by fostering public-private partnerships, encouraging foreign investment, and promoting export-oriented growth in agriculture and food processing.

On this day, he said, they also recognized the importance of working closely with international partners, including the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Health Organization (WHO), to exchange knowledge, best practices, and innovations that could help them all move toward a society where food was not only abundant but also safe, nutritious, and sustainably produced.

As they look to the future, the prime minister said that he was confident that with continued dedication, innovation, and collaboration, they would be able to overcome the challenges of hunger, malnutrition, and food insecurity.

“Let us work together to build a society where farmers are supported and facilitated to adopt sustainable agricultural practices so that everyone has access to nutritious food, and we are also able to ensure food security for our future generations,” he added.

