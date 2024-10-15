PM Reaffirms Govt’s Commitment Towards Ensuring Food Security
Faizan Hashmi Published October 15, 2024 | 11:06 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed government’s commitment towards ensuring food security, sustainable agriculture and the well-being of people
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed government’s commitment towards ensuring food security, sustainable agriculture and the well-being of people.
“World Food Day recalls us of our duty of ensuring food security for our people. This years' theme of World Food Day is ‘Right to foods for a better life and a better future,’ the prime minister said in a message on the observance of World Food Day on October 16.
The prime minister said that the farmers were the backbone of the food system, who with their dedication and hard work, ensured that they had enough to eat.
“We are committed in supporting them with policies that focus on innovation, sustainability, and modernization in the agricultural sector. Our government is facilitating farmers to equip themselves with the technology they need to thrive in today’s world, including access to modern agricultural machines, improved infrastructure, and better market access,” PM office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.
The prime minister said that the government had undertaken significant steps to transform the food system, adding through initiatives such as the introduction of new agri-tech solutions, and efforts to boost food processing and storage, they aimed to reduce food waste, enhance food safety, and ensure that their food systems were resilient in the face of global challenges.
“We are promoting and facilitating support to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the food processing sector.
Our focus is the empowering the rural women entrepreneurs, who form a key component of our rural economy, to ensure that they also actively participate in this sector,” he further added.
The prime minister said that their vision was to integrate Pakistan into the global food value chain by fostering public-private partnerships, encouraging foreign investment, and promoting export-oriented growth in agriculture and food processing.
On this day, he said, they also recognized the importance of working closely with international partners, including the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Health Organization (WHO), to exchange knowledge, best practices, and innovations that could help them all move toward a society where food was not only abundant but also safe, nutritious, and sustainably produced.
As they look to the future, the prime minister said that he was confident that with continued dedication, innovation, and collaboration, they would be able to overcome the challenges of hunger, malnutrition, and food insecurity.
“Let us work together to build a society where farmers are supported and facilitated to adopt sustainable agricultural practices so that everyone has access to nutritious food, and we are also able to ensure food security for our future generations,” he added.
***EMBARGOED TILL 2359HRS TUESDAY***
Recent Stories
Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears
ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings
Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking West Indies win
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions
1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic accident
Two held for decanting LPG
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions
Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on tanks
Oct 15 marks 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Pakistan, Romania: FO
KMU hosts inter-university speech competition for Global Handwashing Day
Police conduct 3,367 search operations across Punjab this year
PTDC recognizes Asmar’s contributions in tourism promotion
More Stories From Pakistan
-
1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic accident10 minutes ago
-
Two held for decanting LPG52 minutes ago
-
Oct 15 marks 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Pakistan, Romania: FO32 minutes ago
-
KMU hosts inter-university speech competition for Global Handwashing Day32 minutes ago
-
Police conduct 3,367 search operations across Punjab this year32 minutes ago
-
PTDC recognizes Asmar’s contributions in tourism promotion2 minutes ago
-
Rs15,000 monthly to be provided to police employees children affected by thalassemia: IGP2 minutes ago
-
Khushal university identifies dengue prone areas2 minutes ago
-
Judicial reforms imperative to strengthen system: Dr Tariq2 minutes ago
-
CM reviews city infrastructure, orders encroachment removal2 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for molesting, torturing man to death3 minutes ago
-
Governor KP meets CM, Governor Punjab4 minutes ago