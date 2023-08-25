Open Menu

PM Reaffirms Govt's Desire To Further Strengthen Ties With US

Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2023 | 03:10 PM

PM reaffirms govt's desire to further strengthen ties with US

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday reaffirmed the government's desire to further strengthening bilateral cooperation with the United States in the key areas including trade and investment, energy, security, and climate change.

He was talking to the U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome who called on him here.

Ambassador Blome congratulated the prime minister on assuming office and reaffirmed the United States' desire for supporting Pakistan's economic and development agenda.

The prime minister said that Pakistan and the US enjoyed longstanding and broad-based relations, rooted in mutual respect, common interests and shared values.

He emphasized that the caretaker government's main responsibility was to assist the Election Commission of Pakistan in the electoral process and provide constitutional continuity during the period of democratic transition.

He expressed satisfaction over the current positive trajectory of bilateral ties and appreciated the United States' role in helping Pakistan to stabilize its economy and reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to continue the reform agenda for achieving sustainable growth.

Noting the role that the U.S. private sector had traditionally played in supporting Pakistan's economic growth, he hoped that that more U.S. companies would explore the investment opportunities, particularly to tap the vast potential for investment in Pakistan's information technology sector.

Lauding the important contributions of the Pakistani-American community towards strengthening ties between the two countries, the prime minister called for increasing people-to-people contacts between the two countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Technology Election Commission Of Pakistan United States Government

Recent Stories

Babar Azam credits team's determination for victor ..

Babar Azam credits team's determination for victory against Afghanistan

2 hours ago
 Borouge’s PP5 unit generates $209 million sales ..

Borouge’s PP5 unit generates $209 million sales in H1 2023, driving sustainabl ..

2 hours ago
 Shah Mahmood Qureshi's physical remand extended fo ..

Shah Mahmood Qureshi's physical remand extended for three days in cipher case

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif decides not to return Pakistan in Sep ..

Nawaz Sharif decides not to return Pakistan in Sept

4 hours ago
 ECP ensures equitable elections in talks with PTI, ..

ECP ensures equitable elections in talks with PTI, JUI-F

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Uruguay on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Uruguay on Independence Day

4 hours ago
PM calls for dynamic foreign policy to strengthen ..

PM calls for dynamic foreign policy to strengthen Pakistan’s relationships wit ..

4 hours ago
 Govt to hold polls as per ECP timeline: Murtaza So ..

Govt to hold polls as per ECP timeline: Murtaza Solangi

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2023

7 hours ago
 AED268.6 billion in saving deposits held by UAE ba ..

AED268.6 billion in saving deposits held by UAE banks until end of June 2023

13 hours ago
 Financial, realty blue chips continue to drive UAE ..

Financial, realty blue chips continue to drive UAE stock markets

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan